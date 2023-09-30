Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

