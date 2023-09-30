Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 304,493,397 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 97,760.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 265.34% of Rockwell Automation worth $100,417,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 680.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after purchasing an additional 311,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $285.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.89 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.59 and its 200 day moving average is $297.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

