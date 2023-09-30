O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day moving average of $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

