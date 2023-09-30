O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

