Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS.
Vail Resorts Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of MTN opened at $221.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $206.16 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
