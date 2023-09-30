Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 98,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 255,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

