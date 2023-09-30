Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $139.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

