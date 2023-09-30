Bailard Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYY opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

