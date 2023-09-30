AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in AT&T by 41.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

