Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases 26,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 996.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 434,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

