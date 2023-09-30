3,125 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,215,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $68.04 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

