Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

