Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 36,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.