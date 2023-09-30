PFG Advisors Sells 973 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

