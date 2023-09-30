The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.