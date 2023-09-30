Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

