Sabal Trust CO Invests $206,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 687,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,415,000 after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $208.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.