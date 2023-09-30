AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.