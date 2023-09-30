Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

