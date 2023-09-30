Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 8.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

