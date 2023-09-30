Advocate Group LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,885. The firm has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.