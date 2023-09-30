Advocate Group LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. 5,562,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

