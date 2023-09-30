Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,488 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after buying an additional 2,654,477 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,368 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 1,264,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.