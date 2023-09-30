180,452 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 180,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.38. 1,065,534 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.