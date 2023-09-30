Bensler LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bensler LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

DSI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,933. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

