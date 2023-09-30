Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

