Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

