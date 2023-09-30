Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

