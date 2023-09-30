DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $124,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

