DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of Elevance Health worth $109,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $435.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

