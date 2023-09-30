Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.01. 499,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $524.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.76.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

