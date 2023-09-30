Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $439.82. The company had a trading volume of 921,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $457.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.06 and a 200 day moving average of $375.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

