Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,568. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.51 and its 200 day moving average is $329.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

