Jmac Enterprises LLC Takes $618,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 873,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,706,000 after buying an additional 205,561 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 267,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,207 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.76. 3,374,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,933. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

