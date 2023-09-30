HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $557,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.40. 695,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

