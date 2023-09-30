Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,351,000 after buying an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. 10,902,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,165,358. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.