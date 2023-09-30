Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,870 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

