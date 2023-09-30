Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $20.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,083.95. The company had a trading volume of 252,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,090.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,802.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,194.67.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

