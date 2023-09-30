Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $140.37 Billion Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 111.96% of ConocoPhillips worth $140,371,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.