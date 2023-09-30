Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.5% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

