Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 57.86% of Amgen worth $68,646,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

