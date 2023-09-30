Planning Center Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Center Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

