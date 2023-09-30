Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock traded down $34.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,472.49. 45,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,485.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,385.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,084.08 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

