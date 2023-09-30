Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 95,363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VBR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.49. 530,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

