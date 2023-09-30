Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $506.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

