Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.78. 4,405,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

