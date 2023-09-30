Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.20. 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

