Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 11,064,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,956,390. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.