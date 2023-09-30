DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $65.72 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $65,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

