Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

